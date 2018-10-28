© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Katko maintains double-digit lead over Balter in latest poll in the 24th Congressional District

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 28, 2018 at 5:04 PM EDT
A new poll in the 24th Congressional District shows that Republican incumbent John Katko continues to maintain a double-digit lead over Democrat challenger, Dana Balter. 

Katko leads Balter 53-39 percent, virtually unchanged from a lead that he held in August.

The Syracuse.com/Spectrum News/Siena College poll also shows that Katko has a 13-point lead with independent voters. That’s according to Siena pollster Steve Greenberg.

The 24th Congressional District includes all of Onondaga, Cayuga and Wayne counties, and part of Oswego County.

The survey puts Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties into one segment, and in that part of the poll, Katko leads Balter 60 to 34 percent.  Balter’s strongest geographic area is in Syracuse, where she leads Katko, 64-26 percent.

Greenberg says the district has comparable numbers of Democrats and Republicans, and in this survey, voters are closely divided on which party they want to control the House, with Republicans favored by five points.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus, 4.6 percent.

