Katko maintains double-digit lead over Balter in latest poll in the 24th Congressional District

A new poll in the 24th Congressional District shows that Republican incumbent John Katko continues to maintain a double-digit lead over Democrat challenger, Dana Balter.

Katko leads Balter 53-39 percent, virtually unchanged from a lead that he held in August.

The Syracuse.com/Spectrum News/Siena College poll also shows that Katko has a 13-point lead with independent voters. That’s according to Siena pollster Steve Greenberg.

The 24th Congressional District includes all of Onondaga, Cayuga and Wayne counties, and part of Oswego County.

The survey puts Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties into one segment, and in that part of the poll, Katko leads Balter 60 to 34 percent. Balter’s strongest geographic area is in Syracuse, where she leads Katko, 64-26 percent.

Greenberg says the district has comparable numbers of Democrats and Republicans, and in this survey, voters are closely divided on which party they want to control the House, with Republicans favored by five points.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus, 4.6 percent.