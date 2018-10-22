Cuomo, Molinaro agree to 1-on-1 debate in NY governor's race

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican challenger Marc Molinaro have agreed to a one-on-one debate two weeks before voters head to the polls.

The exchange will be taped Tuesday afternoon and broadcast at 7 p.m. Tuesday on WCBS-TV in New York City.

Cuomo, a Democrat, balked at debating Molinaro for weeks before agreeing to Tuesday's debate. The two-term Democrat is far ahead of Molinaro in the polls and in fundraising.

The debate won't feature the three third-party candidates: Libertarian Larry Sharpe, Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins or former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner, an independent.

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, said he wants at least two additional debates to be held upstate.