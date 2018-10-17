© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

New survey shows Morelle leading Maxwell 53-36 percent in congressional race

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 17, 2018 at 6:06 AM EDT
sny_poll_small.jpg
siena.edu
/

A new poll released on Wednesday in the 25th Congressional District race shows that contest has tightened somewhat, but Democrat Joe Morelle, who is the NY Assembly Majority Leader, still has a double-digit lead over the Republican candidate, Dr. Jim Maxwell.

The Spectrum News/Siena poll of likely voters has Morelle leading by 17 points, 53-36 percent.

That is down a little from the advantage Morelle had in a Siena survey released in August, when the Democrat had a 24 point advantage.

This is the seat held by longtime area Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter, who died earlier this year. It is contained within Monroe County, and pollster Steve Greenberg says the district tilts ‘decidedly blue.’

In the latest survey, Greenberg says that Morelle increased his huge lead in Rochester. He says that Morelle’s 27-point lead in the eastern portion of the district tightened to 12 points and the western part of the district remains tight, with Morelle having a narrow three-point lead.

The Siena poll also shows Morelle still leading with independents, now by eight points, down from 12 points in August.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7%.

Tags

Arts & LifeSienasiena poll1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman