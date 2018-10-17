New survey shows Morelle leading Maxwell 53-36 percent in congressional race

A new poll released on Wednesday in the 25th Congressional District race shows that contest has tightened somewhat, but Democrat Joe Morelle, who is the NY Assembly Majority Leader, still has a double-digit lead over the Republican candidate, Dr. Jim Maxwell.

The Spectrum News/Siena poll of likely voters has Morelle leading by 17 points, 53-36 percent.

That is down a little from the advantage Morelle had in a Siena survey released in August, when the Democrat had a 24 point advantage.

This is the seat held by longtime area Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter, who died earlier this year. It is contained within Monroe County, and pollster Steve Greenberg says the district tilts ‘decidedly blue.’

In the latest survey, Greenberg says that Morelle increased his huge lead in Rochester. He says that Morelle’s 27-point lead in the eastern portion of the district tightened to 12 points and the western part of the district remains tight, with Morelle having a narrow three-point lead.

The Siena poll also shows Morelle still leading with independents, now by eight points, down from 12 points in August.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7%.