Rochester seeks proposals for development at the marina

The City of Rochester is looking for someone to help develop property near the Port of Rochester marina.

Mayor Lovely Warren says the city has issued a Request for Proposals for a nearly three-acre parcel of land along the waterfront on Lake Avenue.

She says that site is primed for redevelopment with the completion of $27 million in public improvement projects, which include a new 84-slip marina and riverfront promenade.

Warren says the city and its partners in the Charlotte community are working to transform that part of the city into a year round destination.

The RFP includes a Vision Plan prepared by the Charlotte Community Association, and that group says it welcomes developers who want to submit proposals to contact them to talk about redevelopment opportunities.

The Port of Charlotte Merchants Association also issued a statement in support of the project.

The development proposals are due no later than 4:30 PM on Monday, January 28th. To view the RFP, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/RFP4752LakeAve/