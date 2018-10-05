© 2021 WXXI News
Cuomo accepts ballot line of liberal Working Families Party

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published October 5, 2018 at 9:31 PM EDT
Gov. Andrew Cuomo

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has accepted the ballot line of the liberal Working Families Party in next month's general election.

Cuomo said Friday through a spokeswoman that he would accept the ballot line of the party that earlier backed his Democratic primary opponent, actress Cynthia Nixon.

Working Families Party leaders said Wednesday they would offer the party's ballot line to Cuomo, a two-term incumbent.

Cuomo's acceptance means his name will appear on the November ballot under the Democratic, Independence and Working Families lines.

Nixon ended her campaign after losing the Democratic primary to Cuomo. But she could have taken votes away from Cuomo if she had stayed on the ballot as the Working Families Party nominee.

Cuomo holds a commanding lead over Republican Marc Molinaro in recent polls.

