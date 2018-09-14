© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Ontario County Primary winners include Karle and Palermo

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 14, 2018 at 6:32 AM EDT
Among the primaries in Ontario County Thursday was one for County Court Judge.

Kitty Karle, the former Monroe County prosecutor, won the Republican and Reform Party primaries, defeating Russ Kenyon.

In a Republican primary for Ontario County Sheriff, Silvio Palermo, who is currently with the Gates Police Department, defeated Bob Green, the Bristol Town Supervisor who previously served in the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department. Palermo will face Democrat Kevin Henderson in November. 

Also in Ontario County, for Canandaigua City Court Judge, Jackie Sisson Sherry was paired up against Meg Reston for multiple primaries, and Sisson Sherry won nearly all of those.

