Ontario County Primary winners include Karle and Palermo

Among the primaries in Ontario County Thursday was one for County Court Judge.

Kitty Karle, the former Monroe County prosecutor, won the Republican and Reform Party primaries, defeating Russ Kenyon.

In a Republican primary for Ontario County Sheriff, Silvio Palermo, who is currently with the Gates Police Department, defeated Bob Green, the Bristol Town Supervisor who previously served in the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department. Palermo will face Democrat Kevin Henderson in November.

Also in Ontario County, for Canandaigua City Court Judge, Jackie Sisson Sherry was paired up against Meg Reston for multiple primaries, and Sisson Sherry won nearly all of those.