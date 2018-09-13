Hochul wins N.Y. lieutenant governor primary

Incumbent Kathy Hochul has defeated Jumaane Williams in the New York Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.

Hochul, a former congresswoman from Buffalo, now moves on to the November general election as the running mate of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who first picked her to run beside him in the 2014 election.

Polls gave her a big advantage going into Thursday's primary.

Hochul spent much of the campaign touting the Cuomo administration's achievements while Williams, a New York City councilman, promised to serve as a check on Cuomo if elected.

Under New York law, candidates for lieutenant governor and governor run separately during the primary but as a single ticket in the general election.

Julie Killian is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor and will run alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro.