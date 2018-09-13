David Gantt wins re-election in 137th Assembly District

David Gantt will continue to represent the 137th Assembly District after his Democratic win over challenger Ann C. Lewis on Thursday. Gantt is the fourth-longest serving Assemblyperson in Albany, winning his first election in 1982. There is no Republican candidate challenging Gantt in November.

He currently is the chairman of the Assembly standing committee on transportation.

Gantt’s district includes the northeastern and southwestern sections of the city of Rochester and the town of Gates.