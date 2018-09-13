© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

David Gantt wins re-election in 137th Assembly District

WXXI News
Published September 13, 2018 at 10:19 PM EDT
david_gantt.jpg

David Gantt will continue to represent the 137th Assembly District after his Democratic win over challenger Ann C. Lewis on Thursday. Gantt is the fourth-longest serving Assemblyperson in Albany, winning his first election in 1982. There is no Republican candidate challenging Gantt in November.

He currently is the chairman of the Assembly standing committee on transportation.

Gantt’s district includes the northeastern and southwestern sections of the city of Rochester and the town of Gates.

