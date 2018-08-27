© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Katko leads by 15-points in a new survey of the 24th Congressional District

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 27, 2018 at 8:16 PM EDT
A new poll gives Republican Congressman John Katko a 15-point lead in the 24th Congressional District. The Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Monday night shows Katko leading Democratic challenge Dana Balter 54-39 percent.

Pollster Steve Greenberg says that Katko, the first person to win consecutive terms in the district in a decade, has a strong lead in a district closely divided between Democrats and Republicans.

But Greenberg says despite Katko’s significant lead, voters are nearly evenly divided on which party they want to see control the House of Representatives, tilting toward Republican control, by a 47-45 percent margin.

Katko is running for a 3rd term. Balter is a visiting assistant professor at Syracuse University.

Greenberg says that while Katko trails Balter 2-to-1 in Syracuse, Katko leads by 14 points in the rest of Onondaga County and better than 2-to-1 in the other three counties.  That includes Wayne County.

Other counties in the 24th district which is largely based in Central New York include Cayuga and Oswego.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
