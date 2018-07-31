Cuomo to visit Rochester to talk about ROC The Riverway

Governor Andrew Cuomo will be coming to Rochester on Wednesday to the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, and WXXI News has learned he’ll be here to talk about ROC The Riverway projects.

During a stop in Rochester earlier this year Cuomo committed $50 million in state funding to help redevelop the area along the Genesee River in downtown Rochester.

The redevelopment program will consolidate up to 30 development projects along the Genesee River under a single concept.

Cuomo and Mayor Lovely Warren had earlier named a dozen community members to serve as representatives on an advisory panel which will oversee the state’s investment.

The governor is expected to talk about some of those projects and their timeline during his visit on Wednesday.