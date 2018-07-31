Cuomo to visit Rochester to talk about ROC The Riverway

© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published July 31, 2018 at 5:27 PM EDT
roc_the_riverway_logo.jpg

Governor Andrew Cuomo will be coming to Rochester on Wednesday to the  Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, and WXXI News has learned he’ll be here to talk about ROC The Riverway projects.

During a stop in Rochester earlier this year Cuomo committed  $50 million  in state funding to help redevelop the area along the Genesee River in downtown Rochester.

The redevelopment program will consolidate up to 30 development projects along the Genesee River under a single concept.

Cuomo and Mayor Lovely Warren had earlier named a dozen community members to serve as representatives on an advisory panel which will oversee the state’s investment.

The governor is expected to talk about some of those projects and their timeline during his visit on Wednesday.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
