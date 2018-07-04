Robin Wilt announces Assembly run

Robin Wilt made it official on Wednesday, she is a candidate for Assembly in the 136th District.

That’s the seat currently held by Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle. The Irondequoit Democrat is not running for re-election to that seat because he is running for Congress in the 25th district.

Wilt lost the Democratic Primary last week to Morelle in a four-way contest, and recently she changed her congressional campaign website to indicate that she will run for Assembly.

She planned on marching in the July 4th parade in Irondequoit and her campaign released a statement calling Wednesday “Happy Announcement Day.” Wilt released a statement saying that her campaign is “hoping to reclaim this holiday, so it embodies not only blind allegiance to our flaw institutions, but also the hope to build the country we can be truly proud of.”

There have been media reports questioning whether Wilt will be eligible to run for Assembly because she spent some time living in Seattle in recent years, but a statement from her campaign on Wednesday maintains that she is eligible and is committed to running for Assembly and "pursuing progressive reforms that would benefit all constituents in the 136th District."

Jamie Romeo, the Chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee has been endorsed by the committee in her bid for the Democratic nomination for the Assembly seat, and Jaclyn Richard, the local chapter president for NOW, is also running for the Democratic nomination for that Assembly spot.