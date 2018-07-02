Robin Wilt's website indicates she is running for NYS Assembly

Robin Wilt, who lost a Democratic Primary in the 25th Congressional District last week, is apparently going to run for New York State Assembly.

The ‘Wilt for Congress’ website she had set up, now says, ‘Robin Wilt for Assembly,’ and in some of the description on the website, Wilt says she is running for Assembly “to ensure that access to the American Dream is not foreclosed to future generations,” and it says she will continue to “stand up for what is right and represent all of the people of NY’s 136th District as your Assemblymember.”

Wilt is a Brighton Town Board member, who was among four candidates in last week’s Congressional primary that was won by Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle. He is currently the Assemblyman for the 136th district which includes Irondequoit, Brighton and part of Rochester.

Jamie Romeo, the Chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee has been endorsed by that committee in her bid for the Assembly seat, and Jaclyn Richard, the local chapter president for NOW (National Organization for Women), is also running for that Assembly spot.