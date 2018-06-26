Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Who wins the Democratic primary in the 25th District? Find out tonight at 10 p.m. on WXXI
Democratic voters are deciding between Joe Morelle, Adam McFadden, Robin Wilt, and Rachel Barnhart in today's Democratic congressional primary.
WXXI News will have coverage of the results tonight starting at 10 p.m. on AM 1370/FM 107.5 and streaming on WXXINews.org and our mobile apps.
You can also follow @WXXINews on Twitter for live updates starting when the polls close at 9 p.m.