Primary Day brings several contests for Congressional seats around the state

Tuesday is a federal Primary Day in New York State, and voters will decide which Democrat will run to replace the late U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter, in the Rochester area.

Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle, Rochester City Council member Adam McFadden, Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt and former TV journalist Rachel Barnhart are also vying to get the Democratic nomination for the 25th district previously held by longtime Congresswoman Slaughter who died in March.

Whoever wins the primary faces Republican Jim Maxwell in November.

Other primaries around the state in Tuesday include a Democratic contest in the 23rd district where five Democrats are running for the right to face incumbent Republican Tom Reed in the fall, and the 24th district, where two Democrats are running in a primary, hoping to run against Republican Incumbent John Katko in November.

In other contests across the state, New York City's only Republican congressman will try to hold off a fierce challenge in the state's primary election from a former congressman trying to make a political comeback after serving prison time for tax fraud.

The fight between U.S. Rep. Daniel Donovan and former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm is the most closely watched race in New York congressional primaries being held Tuesday.

There is a crowded field of Democrats hoping to challenge several incumbent Republicans around the state, including U.S. Rep. John Faso, who represents a battleground district in the Hudson Valley and Catskills regions.

Voting in the primary on Tuesday is from Noon to 9:00 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.