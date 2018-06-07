Congressman Maloney enters race for attorney general

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Patrick Maloney, the first openly gay Congress member from New York, says he's running for state attorney general.

The 51-year-old Democrat from the Hudson Valley announced Wednesday that he's seeking election as the state's top legal officer to go after the "crooks" in the White House, Albany and corporate suites.

He's the latest Democrat to announce a campaign for attorney general since two-term incumbent Democrat Eric Schneiderman suddenly resigned last month amid allegations that he physical and verbally abused four women he had dated.

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James was nominated as the party's candidate at the Democratic state convention last month. Former gubernatorial candidate and Fordham law professor Zephyr Teachout launched her campaign Tuesday.

Maloney was first elected to Congress in 2012. He and his husband have three children.