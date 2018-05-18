© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Monroe County Democratic Committee nominates slate of candidates

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 18, 2018 at 1:20 AM EDT
monroe_county_democratic_logo.jpg

The Monroe County Democratic Committee held its Designating Convention Thursday evening for state and local offices that are on the ballot this November.

It appears there will be at least one primary in September. Monroe County Democratic Chairwoman Jamie Romeo is running for NYS Assembly in the 136th District. That is the seat now held by Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle who is running for Congress this year.

Jaclyn Richard is also seeking the Democratic line in that race. She issued a statement on Thursday calling on Romeo to resign her party chair post, saying that it’s a conflict of interest to be both chair and a candidate. Richard says she is looking forward to the September Primary.

Here is the full slate announced by the Monroe County Democratic Committee on Thursday:

New York State Senator, District 54 - Kenan Baldridge

New York State Senator, District 55 - Jen Lunsford

New York State Senator, District 56 - Jeremy Cooney

New York State Senator, District 61 - Joan Elizabeth Seamans

New York State Assembly, District 135 - Andrew Gilchrist

New York State Assembly, District 136 - Jamie Romeo

New York State Assembly, District 137 - David Gantt

New York State Assembly, District 138 - Harry B. Bronson

Monroe County Family Court Judge - Fatimat Reid

Monroe County Family Court Judge - Zuleika Shepard

Monroe County Legislature, District 1 - Michelle Ames

Rochester City Court - Michael Lopez

Rochester City School Board Member - Melanie Funchess

Rochester City School Board Member - Beatriz LeBron

Tags

Arts & Life1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman