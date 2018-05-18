Monroe County Democratic Committee nominates slate of candidates

The Monroe County Democratic Committee held its Designating Convention Thursday evening for state and local offices that are on the ballot this November.

It appears there will be at least one primary in September. Monroe County Democratic Chairwoman Jamie Romeo is running for NYS Assembly in the 136th District. That is the seat now held by Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle who is running for Congress this year.

Jaclyn Richard is also seeking the Democratic line in that race. She issued a statement on Thursday calling on Romeo to resign her party chair post, saying that it’s a conflict of interest to be both chair and a candidate. Richard says she is looking forward to the September Primary.

Here is the full slate announced by the Monroe County Democratic Committee on Thursday:

New York State Senator, District 54 - Kenan Baldridge

New York State Senator, District 55 - Jen Lunsford

New York State Senator, District 56 - Jeremy Cooney

New York State Senator, District 61 - Joan Elizabeth Seamans

New York State Assembly, District 135 - Andrew Gilchrist

New York State Assembly, District 136 - Jamie Romeo

New York State Assembly, District 137 - David Gantt

New York State Assembly, District 138 - Harry B. Bronson

Monroe County Family Court Judge - Fatimat Reid

Monroe County Family Court Judge - Zuleika Shepard

Monroe County Legislature, District 1 - Michelle Ames

Rochester City Court - Michael Lopez

Rochester City School Board Member - Melanie Funchess

Rochester City School Board Member - Beatriz LeBron