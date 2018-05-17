© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Molinaro asked again about Dinolfo as a possible Lt. Governor choice

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published May 17, 2018 at 5:10 PM EDT
Marc Molinaro says taxes are driving people and people out of New York state.

Many names have been bandied about as a possible running mate for Republican Gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro.

That includes Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, who co-chairs Molinaro’s search committee.

Molinaro tells the public radio program  The Capitol Pressroom (heard weeknights on WXXI from 11:00 p.m. to Midnight), that he’s overwhelmed by the number of very qualified people who have expressed interest in running, including Dinolfo.              

“I kind of joked that she’d be a great governor, and I’d be happy to run as her Lieutenant Governor.  Cheryl’s an amazing individual who is really providing great leadership, you know I’m not going to talk about who’s in or out…but wonderful, wonderful, possibility.  She’s a wonderful leader, really, very impressed.”

Moloniaro says that he’s looking for a running mate that would be his partner, and someone who would challenge him to be a better governor. 

“To listen to people that sometimes, maybe in the fast pace of serving you don’t always get to slow down and listen to…and will challenge state government to be better.  You know, Cheryl fits that bill, there are others that do, but that’s the case.” 

Dinolfo has previously  said in a statement that she is fully committed to serving as County Executive. But she also says that much of the day-to-day work at the county level is hurt by what goes on in Albany.

Molinaro says he expects to have an announcement before the state Republican convention next week in Manhattan.

Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
