Molinaro asked again about Dinolfo as a possible Lt. Governor choice

Many names have been bandied about as a possible running mate for Republican Gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro.

That includes Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, who co-chairs Molinaro’s search committee.

Molinaro tells the public radio program The Capitol Pressroom (heard weeknights on WXXI from 11:00 p.m. to Midnight), that he’s overwhelmed by the number of very qualified people who have expressed interest in running, including Dinolfo.

“I kind of joked that she’d be a great governor, and I’d be happy to run as her Lieutenant Governor. Cheryl’s an amazing individual who is really providing great leadership, you know I’m not going to talk about who’s in or out…but wonderful, wonderful, possibility. She’s a wonderful leader, really, very impressed.”

Moloniaro says that he’s looking for a running mate that would be his partner, and someone who would challenge him to be a better governor.

“To listen to people that sometimes, maybe in the fast pace of serving you don’t always get to slow down and listen to…and will challenge state government to be better. You know, Cheryl fits that bill, there are others that do, but that’s the case.”

Dinolfo has previously said in a statement that she is fully committed to serving as County Executive. But she also says that much of the day-to-day work at the county level is hurt by what goes on in Albany.

Molinaro says he expects to have an announcement before the state Republican convention next week in Manhattan.