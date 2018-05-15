Monroe County GOP announces endorsements
The Monroe County Republican Committee met Monday night to choose candidates for this year’s elections.
They include backing incumbent 133rd District Assemblyman Joe Errigo. That district includes parts of Monroe and Steuben and all of Livingston County. The GOP in Livingston County last week backed one of Errigo’s challengers, Caledonia Village Trustee Majorie Byrnes.
It’s possible that Errigo could end up in a primary for that seat.
Here’s the full list of endorsements made by the Monroe County GOP:
Monroe County Family Court Judge: Alecia Mazzo
Monroe County Family Court Judge: Nicole Bayly
NYS Senate – 54th District: Pamela Helming
NYS Senate – 55th District: Rich Funke
NYS Senate – 56th District: Joe Robach
NYS Senate – 59th District: Patrick Gallivan
NYS Senate – 61st District: Michael Ranzenhofer
NYS Senate – 62nd District: Robert Ortt
NYS Assembly – 133rd District: Joseph Errigo
NYS Assembly – 134th District: Peter Lawrence
NYS Assembly – 135th District: Mark Johns
NYS Assembly – 139th District: Steve Hawley