Monroe County GOP announces endorsements

The Monroe County Republican Committee met Monday night to choose candidates for this year’s elections.

They include backing incumbent 133rd District Assemblyman Joe Errigo. That district includes parts of Monroe and Steuben and all of Livingston County. The GOP in Livingston County last week backed one of Errigo’s challengers, Caledonia Village Trustee Majorie Byrnes.

It’s possible that Errigo could end up in a primary for that seat.

Here’s the full list of endorsements made by the Monroe County GOP:

Monroe County Family Court Judge: Alecia Mazzo

Monroe County Family Court Judge: Nicole Bayly

NYS Senate – 54th District: Pamela Helming

NYS Senate – 55th District: Rich Funke

NYS Senate – 56th District: Joe Robach

NYS Senate – 59th District: Patrick Gallivan

NYS Senate – 61st District: Michael Ranzenhofer

NYS Senate – 62nd District: Robert Ortt

NYS Assembly – 133rd District: Joseph Errigo

NYS Assembly – 134th District: Peter Lawrence

NYS Assembly – 135th District: Mark Johns

NYS Assembly – 139th District: Steve Hawley