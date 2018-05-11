Is Cheryl Dinolfo the top contender to run as the GOP's Lt. Governor candidate?

There’s some speculation about whether Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo might be a candidate for Lt. Governor this year.

13WHAM News on Friday says it has learned that Dinolfo is a top choice for Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro.

Dinolfo is already heading up Molinaro’s search committee for Lieutenant Governor.

Molinaro named Dinolfo and former Secretary to the Governor John Cahill co-chairs of his Lieutenant Governor screening committee last month.

Dinolfo’s office gave this statement to WXXI News:

"I am fully committed to serving as County Executive and I will continue to be relentless in pursuing a brighter future for our community, especially by growing jobs, holding taxes down, and building stronger families here. However, so much of our day-to-day work at the County level is hurt by what goes on in Albany. Whatever the future may hold, I promise you this - I will never pass up an opportunity to best serve our residents and families here at home in the County of Monroe."

On the Democratic side, Governor Andrew Cuomo faces Cynthia Nixon in a primary in September.

Cuomo has been running with Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

Hochul is also being challenged in the primary by New York City councilmember Jumaane Williams.

Libertarian Party candidate for Governor Larry Sharpe is running with Lt. Governor candidate Andrew Hollister of Rochester.

In New York State, the Governor and Lieutenant Governor run separate primary elections, but then the winners of the primaries run as one ticket in November.