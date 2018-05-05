© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Assemblyman Bob Oaks won't run for re-election

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 5, 2018 at 8:18 PM EDT
A longtime area Assemblyman says he is not going to run for another term this fall. Republican Bob Oaks of Macedon represents the 130th Assembly district which includes all of Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties and he wrote a statement published by the Times of Wayne County saying that it “has been an incredible experience and amazing opportunity” to have represented the area over the last 26 years.

Oaks says he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren, and says “it is time for someone younger to challenge the status quo and stand up for small businesses and small communities…”

Oaks also says it is too soon to say exactly what he wants to accomplish in the future, but says it will be his goal to have the next part of his life build on a career of service.

Oaks is the ranking minority member of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
