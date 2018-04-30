© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rich Funke officially announces re-election bid

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 30, 2018 at 1:53 PM EDT
rich_funke.jpg

State Senator Rich Funke is officially announcing his re-election bid. The Republican from Perinton says with three of his Senate colleagues announcing their plans to retire, there has been a lot of speculation about who might be next.

But Funke says he wants to reassure his constituents that he will run for a third term this fall in the 55th Senate District.

Funke says one reason he is running because he is concerned about the possibility of downstate Democrats taking control of the Senate.  He contends that a state government heavily influenced by New York City lawmakers will result in higher taxes and tougher times for people in upstate areas.

A local attorney, Jen Lunsford, has already announced that she is seeking the Democratic nomination for that seat.

The 55th State Senate District has around 80,000 voters who are registered as Democrats and about 60,000 who are registered as Republicans. Around 49,000 voters have not identified with a particular political party.

The district includes part of the City of Rochester as well as several towns in eastern Monroe and western Ontario Counties.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
