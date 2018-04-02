© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

GOP hopeful to formally kick off campaign for NY governor

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published April 2, 2018 at 5:37 AM EDT
molinaro-1.jpg
www.co.dutchess.ny.us
/
Marc Molinaro says taxes are driving people and people out of New York state.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county executive from New York's Hudson Valley is formally kicking off his campaign for governor.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro plans to launch his campaign late Monday morning at the village hall in his hometown of Tivoli. His second campaign stop will be Monday afternoon in downtown Albany.

The 42-year-old father of three was elected county executive in November 2011. A former mayor of Tivoli, he has also served in the Dutchess County Legislature and the state Assembly.

Molinaro had initially said he wouldn't seek the GOP nomination for governor, but changed his mind last month after state Sen. John DeFrancisco, of Syracuse, announced he would seek the party's nomination to challenge two-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Since then, Molinaro has picked up support from most county GOP leaders across New York.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press