Adam McFadden is running for Congress

Another local political official says he is a candidate for the 25th District Congressional seat, which was left vacant by the recent death of longtime Representative Louise Slaughter.

Rochester Councilman Adam McFadden, who is a Democrat, is going to seek that seat as well. McFadden, who is Vice President of the Council, will make his official announcement at 5:30pm this afternoon at Brue Coffee on Genesee Street.

Recently, local Democratic officials including Assemblyman Harry Bronson and Mayor Lovely Warren said they were supporting the candidate of Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle.

The Irondequoit Democrat is one of a handful of Democrats announcing interest in the seat; others include Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt, School Board president Van White and former TV journalist Rachel Barnhart.

McFadden says he is friendly with a number of the candidates who have already announced their interest, and he is hoping for a positive campaign.

“I think the Democratic party deserves a robust field of candidates that can share different ideas and not just have a coronation for any one particular candidate, so I think it’s great for our party to discuss where we think our country should go," McFadden told WXXI News.

McFadden says if he doesn't get the Democratic nod, he will support whoever comes out with the nomination for the general election in November.

Monroe County Democratic Chair Jamie Romeo issued a statement saying that, “The signs of multiple interested candidates in this Congressional seat are a sign of a strong “little d” democratic process. The petition deadline is coming up soon and Democrats across this community now have the opportunity to get involved to help get candidates on the ballot. My priority continues to be keeping Louise’s legacy strong by keeping this seat blue, which I am confident we will do on Election Day.”

Republican James Maxwell has already announced that he’s a candidate.

If there are any primaries for that seat they will be held on June 26th