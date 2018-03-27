Rochester NOW president announces candidacy for Assembly seat

A day after Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle (D-Irondequoit) announced that is a candidate for the 25th Congressional District seat left vacant by the death of Louise Slaughter, there is a candidate for Morelle's 136th district seat in the Assembly.

Jaclyn Richard, who is the president of the Rochester chapter of the National Organization for Women, is declaring her candidacy for the Democratic party designation.

Richard says her legislative priorities include family issues, creating jobs, access to affordable housing and health care for seniors.

Richard also says she is a strong advocate for various issues such as women’s right to choose, equal pay for women and the fight to eradicate domestic violence.