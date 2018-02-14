Monroe County lawmakers approve Red Wings lease

The Monroe County Legislature on Tuesday night unanimously approved a new long term lease for the Rochester Red Wings.

That lease, which is for 10 years with an option to renew for another 10, was first announced late Monday afternoon by County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Naomi Silver, who is CEO for Rochester Community Baseball.

They had announced the framework of an agreement last August, but that lease deal apparently got bogged down in various details. Dinolfo has said one complicating factor has been the move away from the county using Local Development Corporations.

The new lease calls for the county to continue to make capital improvements to Frontier Field and sets various expense and revenue sharing agreements. The Red Wings will pay the county $100,000 a year in rent payments. The Red Wings lease will now be subject to an upcoming public hearing before being officially implemented by Dinolfo.

On Tuesday night, the county legislature also approved new collective bargaining agreements with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Airport Firefighters Association.