Mayor Warren assembles senior management team; many top administrators will be returning next year

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 26, 2017 at 2:47 PM EST
city_hall_0.jpg

It looks like Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will be starting her 2nd term with a number of the top managers who have been with her in her 1st term at City Hall.

Warren has announced her roster of Senior Management Team members, and notes that many current senior managers will be returning next year, while the administration will undertake a search to fill several key positions.

Among those returning, Deputy Mayor Cedric Alexander,  Police Chief Michael Ciminelli, Fire Chief John Schreiber, as well as the Chief of Staff, Communications Director, Chief Financial Officer and Environmental Services Commissioner.

In November, City Hall said that the fact some top administrators were asked to submit their resignations so that Mayor Warren could then re-evaluate their service when deciding on appointments in her new term was not all that unusual. Officials said in the past, some mayoral administrations have done just that.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Warren said that she has been blessed to have a strong team of managers and looks forward to moving ahead in her second term with the very best possible management team again.

Officials say they are involved in the process of filling vacant positions for Recreation and Youth Services Commissioner and Emergency Communications 911 Director.

The Recreation and Youth Services Commissioner position previously was filled by Marisol Ramos-Lopez and the Emergency Communications 911 Director job had been filled by John Merklinger.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
