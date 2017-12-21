Rochester City Hall announces new appointments; Dana Miller fills one slot

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has announced some new appointments, including one that will be filled by a Rochester City Councilman who will be leaving his Council position soon.

Kate Washington, who is currently Director of Development Services will be the new Executive Director for the Market Driven Community Cooperatives Corporation.

That is a new, local, non-profit dedicated to launching and supporting neighborhood based, worker-owned cooperative businesses.

Warren also announced that Councilman Dana Miller, who lost his re-election bid in the primary last September, will replace Washington in her current job as Director of Development Services.