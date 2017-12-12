© 2021 WXXI News
Rochester's Corporation Counsel, Brian Curran will retire

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 12, 2017 at 11:53 PM EST
The City of Rochester’s top government attorney is retiring. Corporation Counsel Brian Curran will retire at the end of the year.

Mayor Lovely Warren appointed Curran to the job in 2015 and she says Curran will be “sorely missed at City Hall, “ saying that while she is happy he will enjoy a well-deserved retirement, she will miss his service and says she always counted on him to provide sound advice on legal matters.

Warren also praised Curran’s replacement, Tim Curtin,  the current Deputy Corporation Counsel who will succeed Curran in the top job in January.

Curtin served as Bond Counsel to the city from 1994 to 2015 when he was appointed Deputy Corporation Counsel by Warren.

Brian Curran is also a former member of Rochester City Council and former Deputy Monroe County Executive.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
