Sheppard, White, Elliott win Rochester School Board seats

The race for Rochester School Board saw the three active candidates win the three vacancies.

The top vote-getters in Tuesday’s election were: newcomer Natalie Sheppard, incumbent Van White, who is currently the school board president, and incumbent Cynthia Elliott.

Beatriz Lebron did not actively campaign. Malik Evans, who is a member of the school board, ran for City Council and won. Because of that, there will be a vacancy on the school board.

The board will have to appoint a replacement when Evans moves on to the Council.