Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Sheppard, White, Elliott win Rochester School Board seats
The race for Rochester School Board saw the three active candidates win the three vacancies.
The top vote-getters in Tuesday’s election were: newcomer Natalie Sheppard, incumbent Van White, who is currently the school board president, and incumbent Cynthia Elliott.
Beatriz Lebron did not actively campaign. Malik Evans, who is a member of the school board, ran for City Council and won. Because of that, there will be a vacancy on the school board.
The board will have to appoint a replacement when Evans moves on to the Council.