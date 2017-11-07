Moore out, Schultz in as Henrietta supervisor

There will be a new leader in the town of Henrietta. Voters ousted embattled Republican Jack Moore and elected Democrat Stephen Schultz, the co-founder of Pictometry.

Schultz took 58 percent of the vote to replace Moore, who was elected in 2013.

Moore has been in hot water over a complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged Moore made remarks that were racist, and derogatory toward women and people with disabilities. Moore also made derogatory comments months before seeking re-election in 2015.

Running with Schultz on the Democratic ticket were town board candidates Rob Barley and Michael Stafford; they defeated Republicans John Howland and Kristine Demo-Vazquez. Their wins give Democrats control of town government.

Voters in Henrietta also approved the town borrowing $10 million to build a new library that will be twice the size of the current library. The total cost of the 36,000-square-foot, two-story library will be $12.5 million. It will be built on 2.8 acres of donated land on Calkins Road, just east of the recreation center and near the town court, town hall, and senior center.

The estimated tax impact on residents is between $18 and $22 per $100,000 assessed value. The remaining $2.5 million of the total estimated cost for the project would be covered through current and anticipated funds, grants, and donations.