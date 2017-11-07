Lovely Warren cruises to second term as Rochester mayor

Even with three candidates posing a challenge, the end result was never in doubt for Lovely Warren. The Democratic mayor cruised to her second term by taking 60 percent of the vote, besting Republican Tony Micciche, Green candidate Alex White, and The People’s party candidate Lori Thomas.

Warren announced her bid for a second term in March, after Democratic candidates James Sheppard and Rachel Barnhart entered the race. Warren easily won the three-way primary, taking 62 percent of the vote. After the primary victory, she called for Democratic Party unity in Rochester.

"It is more important now more than ever that we are prepared to carry that bastion of hope here in the city of Rochester,” Warren said. “We can only do that if the Democratic Party is strong and united.”

Warren’s platform focused on three things: safer neighborhoods, more jobs, and improving education, and at the only debate held during the Democratic primary, she believed the voters would agree that she was leading Rochester in the right direction.

“I have a record that I defended,” Warren said after the primary debate. “For the last three and a half years as mayor, I’ve been committed to three things: making sure we have safer, vibrant neighborhoods, better educational opportunities and jobs and opportunities for our citizens and I think we've shown we made these investments.”

Video by WXXI's Martin Kaufman