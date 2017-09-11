© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News 2017 primary results coverage

WXXI News
Published September 11, 2017 at 2:52 PM EDT
primary_2017_logo.png

WXXI News provides live coverage of Tuesday night’s primary election returns. Here’s our coverage plan:

Radio and live stream audio

9 p.m. on AM 1370, WXXINews.org (click play at the top of the page), and our mobile app for iOS and Android.

Evan Dawson (@EvanDawson), Randy Gorbman (@rgorbman), activist Adrian Hale, and Nazareth Political Science Professor Tim Kneeland (@politicalprof08) will provide results, opinion, and analysis.

Results

Follow @WXXINews on Twitter for up-to-the-minute results

Monroe County Board of Elections will have results

Winners of the races will be found on WXXINews.org.

WXXI Reporters

Veronica Volk (@VolkVeronica) & Tianna Mañón (@Tianna Manon) will be at Lovely Warren headquarters.

Caitlin Whyte (@cvwhyte) will be at James Sheppard headquarters.

Megan Mack (@Mmackmedia) will be at Rachel Barnhart headquarters.

