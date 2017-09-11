WXXI News 2017 primary results coverage
WXXI News provides live coverage of Tuesday night’s primary election returns. Here’s our coverage plan:
Radio and live stream audio
9 p.m. on AM 1370, WXXINews.org (click play at the top of the page), and our mobile app for iOS and Android.
Evan Dawson (@EvanDawson), Randy Gorbman (@rgorbman), activist Adrian Hale, and Nazareth Political Science Professor Tim Kneeland (@politicalprof08) will provide results, opinion, and analysis.
Results
Follow @WXXINews on Twitter for up-to-the-minute results
Monroe County Board of Elections will have results
Winners of the races will be found on WXXINews.org.
WXXI Reporters
Veronica Volk (@VolkVeronica) & Tianna Mañón (@Tianna Manon) will be at Lovely Warren headquarters.
Caitlin Whyte (@cvwhyte) will be at James Sheppard headquarters.
Megan Mack (@Mmackmedia) will be at Rachel Barnhart headquarters.