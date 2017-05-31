After-school programs are getting a boost

(AP) - New York State is setting aside $35 million to expand after-school programs.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the funds on Tuesday.

Cuomo says the investment in the youngest New Yorkers is an investment in the state's “very future” and will help “level the playing field” for children from vulnerable communities.

The money will go to schools with high childhood poverty rates. Officials say eligible districts can be found throughout the state.

It's part of an effort by state leaders in Albany to boost after-school enrollment by 36 percent, or more than 20,000 students statewide.