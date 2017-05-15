Monroe County Republicans pick candidates

Monroe County Republicans held their nominating convention on Monday night, and the committee unanimously backed incumbent Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn to seek a 5th term.

He will face Todd Baxter, who used to be a Republican, but says he switched his party registration to Democrat last week, and will be that party’s nominee to run this fall. Baxter most recently headed up the Veterans Outreach Center, but spent more than 20 years in law enforcement including with the Rochester and Greece Police Departments.

The GOP on Monday also chose Jason Rosenberg to run for the 10th legislative district seat now held by Republican Anthony Daniele, who is term limited. That district includes parts of Pittsford, East Rochester and Brighton. The recently-announced Democratic candidate for that seat is former East Rochester School Supt. Howard Maffucci.

Rosenberg is a small business owner and also works for the University of Rochester.

The Republican Committee also endorsed Judge Joseph Nesser in his re-election bid for Monroe County Family Court.

Each Republican town and city committee is responsible for their various individual nominations.

A full list of Republican-endorsed candidates can be found at www.monroegop.com/candidates

Monroe County Democrats hold their convention on Thursday.