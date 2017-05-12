© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Todd Baxter to announce election plans

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 12, 2017 at 8:14 PM EDT
Todd Baxter, who recently left a position with the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester after a long career in law enforcement, is expected to announce on Saturday that he is a candidate for Monroe County Sheriff.

Speculation about his interest in the seat now held by Republican Patrick O’Flynn has been heating up since Baxter left his position as executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center last month.

Prior to his three-year stint at the VOC, Baxter was Greece Police Chief for four years and also served more than 20 years with the Rochester Police Department.

He is a Republican, but there has been speculation he might run for the Democratic nomination. According to the D&C  at least one of the city’s Democratic committees has endorsed him, and the paper says he met this week with the executive committee of the Monroe County Democratic Committee.

Baxter has been mum on his intentions publicly, but sent out a notice that on Saturday he will make an announcement regarding his future plans.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman