Todd Baxter to announce election plans

Todd Baxter, who recently left a position with the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester after a long career in law enforcement, is expected to announce on Saturday that he is a candidate for Monroe County Sheriff.

Speculation about his interest in the seat now held by Republican Patrick O’Flynn has been heating up since Baxter left his position as executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center last month.

Prior to his three-year stint at the VOC, Baxter was Greece Police Chief for four years and also served more than 20 years with the Rochester Police Department.

He is a Republican, but there has been speculation he might run for the Democratic nomination. According to the D&C at least one of the city’s Democratic committees has endorsed him, and the paper says he met this week with the executive committee of the Monroe County Democratic Committee.

Baxter has been mum on his intentions publicly, but sent out a notice that on Saturday he will make an announcement regarding his future plans.