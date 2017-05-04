Local and state officials react to the House passage of healthcare legislation

Most of the area members of Congress split along party lines on the health care vote that passed in the House on Thursday; Republicans Chris Collins and Tom Reed voted for the measure, Democrat Louise Slaughter voted against it.

But Republican John Katko of Syracuse, whose district includes Wayne County, was one of only two Republicans in the state to vote against the bill. (Dan Donovan of the NYC area was the other)

Collins says while he commends his colleagues and the president for working to address significant problems created by Obamacare, the measure approved by the House fails to control costs and would impose a significant tax burden on New Yorkers.

Collins says the American Health Care Act will “improve access, reduce costs, and provide Americans with the health care system they deserve.”

Reed says the AHCA upholds protections for pre-existing conditions and will help provide property tax relief for New Yorkers who are forced to foot the bill for Medicaid.

Slaughter says the repeal of the ACA kicks 24 million people off their health insurance and guts essential health benefits.

Both Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and his Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul sharply criticized the legislation.

Cuomo called on Americans to contact their Senators and tell them to vote 'no' on the legislation.

He said that “ultraconservatives in Washington have pushed through the House an unconscionable piece of legislation that threatens to tear apart our health care system.” He accused some representatives in New York of having “sold their vote and turn their backs” on their constituents.