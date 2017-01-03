© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo calls for free tuition at New York public colleges

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 3, 2017 at 11:39 AM EST
college_tuition.jpg
www.gpb.org
/

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)  Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to offer free tuition at New York public colleges to eligible residents. 

The Democrat unveiled his plan Tuesday morning at LaGuardia Community College in Queens alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. During the senator's unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Sanders pushed for free tuition at all U.S. public colleges. 

Cuomo's plan would provide free tuition to a State University of New York or City University of New York college, including two-year community colleges, for residents whose families earn less than $125,000. 

Cuomo's proposal would have the program starting this fall. The governor's plan would require approval by the Legislature. 

New York has the nation's largest public university system, with 440,000 students spread among 64 campuses across the state. 

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman