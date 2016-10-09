Monroe GOP Leader Still Supports Trump's Presidential Bid

Among the local Republican officials reacting to the firestorm of criticism concerning graphic language Donald Trump made about women in 2005 is Monroe County Republican Chairman Bill Reilich.

Reilich condemns the comments Trump made, but still supports him for president, telling WXXI News that in terms of Trump’s comments, “these are unfortunate, these were inappropriate, these were deplorable comments; we’ve heard unfortunately too many times statements like that or actions that have occurred in the White House in recent years but I’m looking forward to a person that can lead our country in the right direction.”

Reilich says the comments were deplorable, but he still feels Trump is the best candidate for the White House

"I certainly condemn his remarks that were made 11 years ago and a lot was learned over the last 24 hours about both candidates, have been extremely disturbing, but at the end of the day I certainly have the confidence in the American public to make the right choice on election day and I’m looking forward quite frankly to the two debates that will be coming up, to learn more about both candidates.”

Reilich says he condemns the remarks Trump made, but doesn't think they disqualify him from being president.

“I judge people on the job they do , that they’re hired to do by the public and that is lead our country, and we’ll just have to watch over the next several weeks ; unfortunately I think there are going to be a lot of things coming out on both candidates, it’s an unusual year, but still, at the end of the day, I’m looking for the candidate that is going to put America back to work and make it safe once again.”

Several other local Republican leaders on Saturday indicated they continued to back Trump for president, or at least, did not indicate they had changed their mind about supporting him.