Helping Youths Coming Out Of Foster Care With College Financial Aid

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published May 5, 2016 at 8:14 AM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York program providing college financial help for youths and young adults coming out of foster care has established a website detailing the program and is inviting applicants.

Its funding has been boosted to $3 million in the state budget for the current fiscal year.

The Fostering Youth Success Alliance says about 20,000 New Yorkers are in foster care and often lack resources for college.

The program is open to any student preparing to enter college who is currently in foster care or was after his or her 13th birthday.

It's intended to pay for direct educational costs like tuition and books, as well as indirect costs like housing, travel and living expenses.

