Trump Shuts Out Cruz, Wins NY GOP Primary

Republican front-runner Donald Trump expected that his home state of New York would give him a win in the Republican presidential primary. He was right.

The Associated Press has declared Trump the winner of the New York Republican presidential primary. Trump and Kasich's performance shut out Ted Cruz from collecting any delegates from New York, and makes Trump the only candidate that can clinch the nomination before the convention in July by securing 1,237 delegates.

Trump's large victory will give him most of New York's 95 delegates. He is expected to take 50 percent of the vote in 23 of 27 congressional districts which gives him all three delegates in those districts. He's also expected to take most of the 14 at-large delegates. According to the AP delegate tracker as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the AP reported Trump earned 89 delegates, Kasich earned three.

The GOP candidates now shift their focus to next week, another “Super Tuesday” where voters in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island will head to the polls. A total of 172 delegates are up for grabs. WXXI and NPR News will provide coverage of these primaries on Tuesday, April 26, starting at 8 p.m.