Clinton Takes NY Democratic Primary

Stumping for his wife in Rochester and across New York, former President Bill Clinton told voters that Hillary Clinton “was there for you, you need to be there for her.” Voters across New York decided to be there for her on Tuesday.

The AP declared Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton the winner in the New York Democratic primary, a win that inches the former New York senator closer to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination.

Delegates are awarded by congressional district, and in the 25th congressional district which covers most of Monroe County, Clinton edged Sanders by 2,872 votes. According to the AP delegate tracker as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton won 163 delegates, Sanders 98.

The Democratic candidates now shift their focus to next week, another “Super Tuesday” where voters in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island will head to the polls. A total of 463 delegates are up for grabs. WXXI and NPR News will provide coverage of these primaries on Tuesday, April 26, starting at 8 p.m.