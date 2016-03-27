Governor's Mansion Welcomes Egg Hunters

ALBANY (AP) Gov. Andrew Cuomo is hosting an Easter egg hunt and open house at the New York state governor's mansion this year, the first of what the governor hopes will become an annual springtime tradition.

Sunday afternoon's event will include tours of the historic residence in Albany and opportunities to meet the Democratic governor.

Only ticketed guests may attend. Tickets were obtained through the governor's website.

Cuomo on Friday said he's excited about the opportunity to celebrate the holiday with New Yorkers.



