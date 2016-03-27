© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Governor's Mansion Welcomes Egg Hunters

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published March 27, 2016 at 11:31 AM EDT
governor_mansion_nys.jpg
Governor's office
/

ALBANY (AP) Gov. Andrew Cuomo is hosting an Easter egg hunt and open house at the New York state governor's mansion this year, the first of what the governor hopes will become an annual springtime tradition.

Sunday afternoon's event will include tours of the historic residence in Albany and opportunities to meet the Democratic governor.

Only ticketed guests may attend. Tickets were obtained through the governor's website.

Cuomo on Friday said he's excited about the opportunity to celebrate the holiday with New Yorkers.  
 

See photos

Tags

Arts & Life1
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press