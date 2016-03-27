Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Governor's Mansion Welcomes Egg Hunters
ALBANY (AP) Gov. Andrew Cuomo is hosting an Easter egg hunt and open house at the New York state governor's mansion this year, the first of what the governor hopes will become an annual springtime tradition.
Sunday afternoon's event will include tours of the historic residence in Albany and opportunities to meet the Democratic governor.
Only ticketed guests may attend. Tickets were obtained through the governor's website.
Cuomo on Friday said he's excited about the opportunity to celebrate the holiday with New Yorkers.
