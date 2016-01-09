© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Upstate Airports Next Focus For Governor

WXXI News | By Brad Smith
Published January 9, 2016 at 3:09 PM EST
airport_board.jpg
Michele Faust
/
WXXI News

Governor Cuomo says he'll propose new spending to revitalize upstate airports, during his State of the State message.

"I want to invest $200 million in upstate airports, to make them state of the art, so we get more flights, more business coming into upstate New York."

He announced his plans during a Saturday visit to the NYS Fairgrounds near Syracuse.

Cuomo plans to have airports compete with development plans. Five will each win about 40-million dollars.

The Greater Rochester International Airport and smaller landing strips across the area are eligible to compete. Some of the smaller airports include these near Rochester:

  • Canandaigua Airport
  • Dansville Municipal Airport
  • Finger Lakes Regional Airport - Seneca County
  • Genesee County Airport
  • LeRoy Airport
  • Ledgedale Airpark
  • Penn Yan-Yates County Airport
  • Perry-Warsaw Airport
  • Pine Hill Airport - Orleans County
  • Williamson-Sodus Airport

I Love New York
The Governor Saturday also announced a revival of the long-running "I Love New York" advertising program, which he says has created 100-thousand jobs upstate.
 

Program note:

WXXI will offer live coverage of the Governor's State of the State message Wednesday on TV, AM 1370, FM 91.5 HD 2 and streaming through this website.

Tags

Arts & Lifegovernor cuomo1
Brad Smith
Brad Smith won the Cortland County (NY) spelling bee as a seventh grader from Homer High, in a championship broadcast live on local radio. Brad’s been trying to relive the “magnificent” (winning word) moment ever since.
See stories by Brad Smith