Upstate Airports Next Focus For Governor
Governor Cuomo says he'll propose new spending to revitalize upstate airports, during his State of the State message.
"I want to invest $200 million in upstate airports, to make them state of the art, so we get more flights, more business coming into upstate New York."
He announced his plans during a Saturday visit to the NYS Fairgrounds near Syracuse.
Cuomo plans to have airports compete with development plans. Five will each win about 40-million dollars.
The Greater Rochester International Airport and smaller landing strips across the area are eligible to compete. Some of the smaller airports include these near Rochester:
- Canandaigua Airport
- Dansville Municipal Airport
- Finger Lakes Regional Airport - Seneca County
- Genesee County Airport
- LeRoy Airport
- Ledgedale Airpark
- Penn Yan-Yates County Airport
- Perry-Warsaw Airport
- Pine Hill Airport - Orleans County
- Williamson-Sodus Airport
I Love New York
The Governor Saturday also announced a revival of the long-running "I Love New York" advertising program, which he says has created 100-thousand jobs upstate.
Program note:
WXXI will offer live coverage of the Governor's State of the State message Wednesday on TV, AM 1370, FM 91.5 HD 2 and streaming through this website.