Upstate Airports Next Focus For Governor

Governor Cuomo says he'll propose new spending to revitalize upstate airports, during his State of the State message.

"I want to invest $200 million in upstate airports, to make them state of the art, so we get more flights, more business coming into upstate New York."

He announced his plans during a Saturday visit to the NYS Fairgrounds near Syracuse.

Cuomo plans to have airports compete with development plans. Five will each win about 40-million dollars.

The Greater Rochester International Airport and smaller landing strips across the area are eligible to compete. Some of the smaller airports include these near Rochester:

Canandaigua Airport

Dansville Municipal Airport

Finger Lakes Regional Airport - Seneca County

Genesee County Airport

LeRoy Airport

Ledgedale Airpark

Penn Yan-Yates County Airport

Perry-Warsaw Airport

Pine Hill Airport - Orleans County

Williamson-Sodus Airport

I Love New York

The Governor Saturday also announced a revival of the long-running "I Love New York" advertising program, which he says has created 100-thousand jobs upstate.



