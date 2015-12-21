© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Toy Drive Benefits Rochester Kids

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published December 21, 2015 at 1:02 PM EST
IMG_9292.JPG
Veronica Volk
/
WXXI
Kids swarm a room full of presents at Action for a Better Community.

Across the state, members of Cuomo's administration helped distribute donated toys, coats, and school supplies, including to kids at Action for a Better Community in Rochester.

The kids in ABC's Head Start program are between 3 and 4-years-old, and they come from low-income families. ABC president and CEO James Norman says this means that, around the holidays, families might have to make difficult decisions about what to provide their family with, and presents from Santa might not make the cut.

But thanks to a state-wide toy drive, Head Start kids will get at least one special gift this year.

"It's important that they have a chance to be happy for Christmas as well. Kids love toys: we got toys, we got kids."

Throughout the morning, kids filed through the room full of presents.

New York State Commissioner for the Office of Temporary and Disability Services Sam Roberts helped distribute the toys.

"It's sad to think but this might be the only gift that a child gets. I hope that's not the situation, but it might be, you just never know."

Roberts says this is one of the better parts of his job.

"When you deal with homeless situations, refugee situations, you deal with a lot of doom and gloom. So this is more uplifting, and it's a great service that we do and we just want to keep on doing it."

About 3000 toys were collected state-wide this year. Cuomo's office also helped collect and distribute coats and school supplies in cities across the state.

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk