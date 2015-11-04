Republicans Score Big Wins In Monroe County

It was a big night for Republicans in Monroe County, with Cheryl Dinolfo cruising to victory, defeating Democrat Sandy Frankel, 56 to 41 percent. Green Party Candidate Rajesh Barnabas polled just under 3-percent of the vote.

Republicans also picked up a seat on the Monroe County Legislature, where Tanya Conley won the race in the 18th district, defeating Democrat Dorothy Styk, 55 to 45 percent. Styk was appointed to the seat last year, then won a one-year term as a Republican. Earlier this year, she changed her party affiliation to become a Democrat. Republicans now have a 19 to 10 lead over Democrats on the county legislature.

Republicans are also apparent winners for the four open seats on the State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District.

For Family Court, Republican James Vazzana defeated MaritzaBuitrago.

Republican Sandra Doorley easily won her race to remain District Attorney.

Among the closely watched town races, Republican incumbent Jack Moore was re-elected as Henrietta Supervisor, defeating Michael Yudelson, 52 to 45 percent.

In the City of Rochester, Democrats kept their dominance on City Council and School Board, with the incumbents leading the way in the challenges they faced from third-party candidates.

Monroe County GOP Chair Bill Reilich was exuberant at the election gathering for his party downtown, saying that "Every race that we were involved in - we have a 100% win tonight.”