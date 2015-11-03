Dinolfo Wins County Executive Post

Just like outgoing Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks, Cheryl Dinolfo (R-Irondequoit) will move from the county clerk’s office to the county executive’s office. Dinolfo defeated former Brighton Supervisor Sandy Frankel (D-Brighton) and Rajesh Barnabas (G-Brighton).

Dinolfo has been county clerk since 2004, when she was appointed to the position by then Governor George Pataki when Maggie Brooks was elected to her first term as Monroe County Executive.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OZbqbZ0ULE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsOGhunBzVE