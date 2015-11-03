Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Dinolfo Wins County Executive Post
Just like outgoing Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks, Cheryl Dinolfo (R-Irondequoit) will move from the county clerk’s office to the county executive’s office. Dinolfo defeated former Brighton Supervisor Sandy Frankel (D-Brighton) and Rajesh Barnabas (G-Brighton).
Dinolfo has been county clerk since 2004, when she was appointed to the position by then Governor George Pataki when Maggie Brooks was elected to her first term as Monroe County Executive.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OZbqbZ0ULE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsOGhunBzVE