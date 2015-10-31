Bay Outlet Bridge Reopens Monday

The trip from Irondequoit to Webster gets a little shorter on Monday.

The Irondequoit Bay Outlet Bridge will reopen at about 9:30 am.

It's in place until next boating season, April 1.

Monroe County takes care of the swing bridge, and its use is regulated by the Coast Guard, so boaters can have access to a safe harbor - Irondequoit Bay.

From Monroe County:

Monroe County DOT plans to begin placement of the IBOB on Monday, November 2, 2015, at approximately 7:00 a.m. The process of swinging the bridge into place takes nearly 30 minutes, depending on weather conditions. However, there is a two-hour preparation work period up to and after the actual swinging of the bridge. First, the bearings will have to be lifted up and removed before it can swing freely. Then the bridge will be set back on its bearings and secured in place, before it can be safely used by cars.

