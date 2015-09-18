© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Buffalo Billion Reportedly Being Investigated

WXXI News | By WBFO
Published September 18, 2015 at 10:15 AM EDT
buffalo_billion_investigation_cuomo_post_clip.jpg
New York Post/WBFO
The New York Post headline today indicates U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is investigating Governor Cuomo's Buffalo Billion project.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's Buffalo Billion initiative is under investigation by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, according to The New York Post.

The Post is reporting the probe is focused on the multi-million-dollar contracts awarded to construct facilities for high-tech, drug development and clean-energy businesses. The paper indicates several companies involved have already been subpoenaed.

Bharara's investigation extends beyond the boundaries of his downstate district and into U.S. Attorney William Hochul's Western Region.

The Post reports it's not clear whether Hochul recused himself or whether he was even aware of the investigation. Hochul's wife is Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

Copyright 2015 WBFO-FM. To see more, visit http://news.wbfo.org/.

Tags

Arts & Lifegovernor cuomowbfo1