Buffalo Billion Reportedly Being Investigated

Governor Andrew Cuomo's Buffalo Billion initiative is under investigation by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, according to The New York Post.

The Post is reporting the probe is focused on the multi-million-dollar contracts awarded to construct facilities for high-tech, drug development and clean-energy businesses. The paper indicates several companies involved have already been subpoenaed.

Bharara's investigation extends beyond the boundaries of his downstate district and into U.S. Attorney William Hochul's Western Region.

The Post reports it's not clear whether Hochul recused himself or whether he was even aware of the investigation. Hochul's wife is Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

