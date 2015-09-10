Primary Day Across New York State On Thursday

Thursday is Primary Day across New York State and in the Rochester region there are several contests.

Monroe County Democratic Elections Commissioner Tom Ferrarese says there are a number of primaries in the city of Rochester.

“You have the school board, which is city-wide and you have four district council seats in the city and then you have a number of county legislative races in the city; one of them blends into Brighton.

There are also primaries in some of the towns including Henrietta and in the Village of East Rochester. There are also primaries in other counties including Ontario, Wayne, Genesee and Orleans.

Monroe County Republican Elections Commissioner Dave Van Varick says the Board of Elections has a general idea of what to expect in what is an off-election year (no race for President or Governor).

“We are predicting or expecting potentially somewhere in the 19 to 24 percent range for turnout of eligible voters across all 17 races." (in Monroe County).

But elections officials note that with a low turnout it's even more important for eligible voters to show up at the polls since sometimes a very small number of votes can decide an election.

Voting is from Noon to 9:00 p.m.

WXXI will have updates throughout the evening on Thursday at AM 1370 and results online at wxxinews.org and on Friday morning as well.