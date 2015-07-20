Some Town & School Officials Concerned About Tax Cap Reduction

Word that New York State's tax cap will drop below one percent next year is worrying some municipal and school officials.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Monday that the local property tax cap will drop below 1 percent for more than 1800 municipal jurisdictions whose fiscal year starts in January.

That figure will fall to .73 percent, and it's based on the rate of inflation.

Webster Town Supervisor Ron Nesbitt chairs the Monroe Council of Governments. He notes that municipalities have to deal with fixed costs, many of which are well above that national rate of inflation.

“There’s pension costs, there’s health care costs, the price of petroleum-based products; 10 years ago asphalt was 35 dollars a ton , it’s now 70 dollars a ton even though gasoline has gone down.”

DiNapoli says the cap for school districts, whose fiscal years begin next July, could be as low as zero. Jody Siegle heads up the Monroe County School Boards Association. She says if the cap is that low, school districts may have to make some sharp cuts unless they try to get voter approval to exceed the cap.

“Without a significant increase in state aid, the only other alternative would be for districts to ask people to approve tax levies that are greater than what the cap formula calculates or to make significant cuts in programs.”

Siegle says school districts had already been making cuts in their budgets even before the tax cap went into effect in 2012.

Municipalities and school districts can exceed the tax cap, but they have to meet certain requirements by either board votes, or achieving a certain majority in school district elections.